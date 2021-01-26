Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Up 9.8%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 9,318,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,098,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $71.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 12.85.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

