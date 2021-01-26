Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust comprises about 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 23,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.