Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $43.25 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 43,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.