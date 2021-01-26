Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $312.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

