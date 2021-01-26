Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

HBAN stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

