Piper Sandler Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $70.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $78.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.