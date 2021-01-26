PJT Partners (PJT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

