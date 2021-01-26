Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 2.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Target by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after buying an additional 162,392 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

