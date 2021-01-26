Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,493,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.