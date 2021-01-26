Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.94 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $48.52. 1,940,896 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.