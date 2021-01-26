Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $516,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.