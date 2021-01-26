Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490,173 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

