Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $543.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $45.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

