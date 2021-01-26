Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 45,355 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. 2,772,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

