Polymath Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $52.20 million and $1.91 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00416912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

