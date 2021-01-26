PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $283,709.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $283,709.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00818379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.69 or 0.04313600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017603 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.