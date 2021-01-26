Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $754.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

