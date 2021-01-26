Private Capital Group LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 71,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

