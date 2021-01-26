Private Capital Group LLC Has $32.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG stock opened at $261.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.85 and a 200 day moving average of $234.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.