Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $207.65. The stock had a trading volume of 771,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average is $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.