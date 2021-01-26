Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTQ stock opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42.

Get Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) alerts:

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.