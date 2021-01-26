Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $680,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $740,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.47 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prothena by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Prothena by 5.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Prothena by 8.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

