Provident Financial (PROV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

