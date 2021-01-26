Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Main First Bank raised shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

