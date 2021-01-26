Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45,054.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $39.15 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

