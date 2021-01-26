Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.07.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.87.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $480.75 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,287,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.