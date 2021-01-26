Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Shares of AEO opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

