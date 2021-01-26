Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $12,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

