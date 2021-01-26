Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $45,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 115,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

