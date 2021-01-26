Raymond James Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $40.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $703.51 million, a PE ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 210,630 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

