RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.
Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.46.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.46%.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.