RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Sells $106,800.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $724.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RE/MAX by 200.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

