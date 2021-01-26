Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.27. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. Analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

