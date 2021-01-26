Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.85.

NASDAQ REG opened at $47.70 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

