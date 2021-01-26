Reinhart Partners Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $374.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

