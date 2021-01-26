Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Up 5.5%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 1,115,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 892,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

