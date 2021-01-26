Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

