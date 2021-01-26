Render Token Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $14,065.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00808325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.46 or 0.04314478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,156,853 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

