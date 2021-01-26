Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

RPTX stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,657. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

