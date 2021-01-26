Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

FRBK opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.57 million, a PE ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

