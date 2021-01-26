Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.32 on Monday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$446.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.30 million.

About IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

