ResMed (RMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ResMed stock opened at $221.68 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

