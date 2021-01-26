Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 6,890 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $75,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

DE stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.82. 27,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,397. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average is $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

