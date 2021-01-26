Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,423 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $86,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.