Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,784 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $54,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 165,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

