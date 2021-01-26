Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 618 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar General worth $50,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,671. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

