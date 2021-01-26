Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Up 6.3%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.58. 1,900,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,254,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $448.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

