Reviewing XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XPO Logistics and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 3 17 0 2.85 Virgin Galactic 0 2 7 0 2.78

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $120.77, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential downside of 28.47%. Given XPO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.66 $419.00 million $4.03 29.65 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,231.83 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -33.03

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Virgin Galactic on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, and factory and aftermarket support. This segment also offers engineered and customized solutions, and supply chain optimization services, including automation and predictive volume flow management solutions. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, technology, aerospace, wireless, manufacturing and other industrial, chemical, agribusiness, life sciences, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.