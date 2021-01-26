Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the stock’s previous close.

RBBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.