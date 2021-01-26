Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Financial Comparison

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rideshare Rental and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rideshare Rental $6.91 million 9.95 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Marin Software $49.04 million 0.39 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Rideshare Rental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marin Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rideshare Rental and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rideshare Rental 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rideshare Rental presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.16%. Given Rideshare Rental’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rideshare Rental is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Rideshare Rental and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rideshare Rental -80.05% -442.83% -80.65% Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75%

Summary

Marin Software beats Rideshare Rental on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rideshare Rental

Rideshare Rental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as YayYo, Inc. and changed its name to Rideshare Rental, Inc. in November 2020. Rideshare Rental, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

